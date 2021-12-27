People line up to receive food during a feeding program at an evacuation center following typhoon Odette, in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, December 21, 2021. Picture taken December 21, 2021. Jilson Tiu, Greenpeace handout via Reuters

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said he was against evicting families from "no-build zones," or areas deemed dangerous to reside in, unless relocation sites have been identified.

This came days after he urged government officials to consider summary eviction of families residing in coastal areas in the aftermath of typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

In a pre-recorded meeting with government officials, the President said he did not favor dismantling houses unless there was a relocation site available for the families residing on such no-build areas.

"I’m not in favor of starting to dismantle the houses kasi Secretary, ito 'yung mga (these people have) nowhere to go," Duterte said as he asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to plan with local government units for possible resettlement.

Duterte recently made comments on evicting residents on coastal areas as the government wants to "protect its citizens" from the dangers of typhoons hitting the country.

Odette, which devastated parts of Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, has killed 389 people, according to the latest update from the Philippine disaster management bureau, including 1,146 injured and 64 missing.

Of these numbers, 52 deaths, 73 injuries, and 15 missing person cases have been confirmed.

