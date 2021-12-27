The Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City on Monday said its personnel has responded to 21 fires after typhoon Odette, most of which were caused by neglected candles.

Power has been down in the city after Odette disrupted local electric supply, forcing residents to use candles to light their homes.

The BFP also cited a generator that caught fire because gasoline was not properly poured into the device.

According to the agency's report, the damage caused by the fires amounted to P21,808,930, with the most recent incident happening at Sitio Ipil-ipil, Barangay Capitol Site.

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama instructed Visayan Electric to fast-track their power-restoration efforts. He has also banned the use of pyrotechnics, firecrackers and fireworks until further notice, with arrests awaiting violators.

“That can wait until the Sinulog,” said Rama.

Cebu City is now a fire-prone area because of the debris left by Odette.

According to Visayan Electric, it has resupplied power to 98,321 out of more than 400,000 affected consumers, while 52.9 percent of the power-line segments have also been restored.

“Restoration is taking longer in areas where Visayan Electric’s distribution facilities sustained heavy damage such as toppled poles, downed wires, and damaged transformers,” VECO’s statement said. — Report from Annie Perez

