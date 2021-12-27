Village officials aid motorists in passing underneath an electric post topped by Typhoon Odette in Lapuz, Iloilo City on December 17, 2021. Kat Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—At least 85 percent of power lines in Visayas and Mindanao that were damaged during typhoon Odette more than a week ago have been restored, Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi said Monday.

In a public briefing led by President Rodrigo Duterte, Cusi said 81 of 95 transmission lines were fully operational as of December 27, Monday.

Panay's damaged power grids have been fully restored, while most of the lines in the Caraga, Negros, Cebu, Leyte and Samar were also operational.

Cusi said all damaged power systems in Bohol have yet to be restored.

"Ang target po dito sa Bohol, we're going to have a partial energization using the 69 kv (transmission line). This is an inland operation, using the barge and diesel plant available," he said, saying the energy department aims to get this system going by December 31, Friday.

The National Electrification Administration earlier said the damage dealt by Odette to electric cooperatives across Visayas, Mindanao, and MIMAROPA was at least P300 million.

The NEA said there were areas that won’t have power by the end of the year, including Bohol, Siargao, and the Dinagat Islands, which were among the worst hit by the storm.

