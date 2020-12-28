Sotto says nothing wrong with COVID-19 vaccination of soldiers

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III kicks off Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole hearing on the alleged irregular transactions of PhilHealth officials and the agency’s purported failure to release the insurance claims to its accredited hospitals, August 4, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File photo

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III said there is nothing wrong with the inoculation of soldiers against COVID-19 as "there is no law" that prevents Filipinos from taking a vaccine that has yet to be certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Sotto's statement comes after President Rodrigo Duterte said that several soldiers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 despite health officials' frequent reminder to avoid using drugs that the FDA has yet to approve.

"I don’t think there’s anything wrong about that. There is no law that says you cannot take any medicine or vaccine that FDA has not approved," Sotto told reporters in a text message.

"Last I recall, there is even no law vs suicide. So what's the fuss?" he said.

The Senate President said those who question the prioritization of soldiers in the vaccination against COVID-19 should first find out if the government spent public funds for the vaccination.

"I don’t think government paid for those vaccines they used. I’m sure they were given and administered for free," Sotto said.

"Eh kung donation? Umangal sila sa donor bakit yun gusto nila inuna!" he said.

(What if it was donated? They should complain to the donor on why they wanted the soldiers to be prioritized.)

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said that the public should "just accept" that some soldiers have received the vaccine even if the drug has yet to get regulatory approval.

"Huwag 'yo naman pong ipagkait sa ating mga sundalo kung nagkaroon sila ng proteksyon," Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said in a virtual press briefing.

"Tanggapin na lang po natin na importante na iyong ating kasundaluhan, iyong mga nagbabantay sa ating seguridad ay ligtas na sa COVID nang magampanan nila ang kanilang trabaho," he added.

(Don't deprive our soldiers of protection from the disease. Let us just accept that it is important that our soldiers, those who are guarding our security are safe from COVID so they can do their jobs.)

The Philippines was supposed to procure some 10 million vaccines from Pfizer by January, but the initial deal fell through after the health department failed to submit documentary requirements on time.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said that the government hopes to begin its mass immunization program against COVID-19 by March 2021.

