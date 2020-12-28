PH logs 766 add’l COVID-19 cases; DOH says fewer people getting tested due to holidays

Passengers catch the bus at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday recorded 766 new COVID-19 cases, lower than the more than a thousand cases tallied daily this month. This brings the total number of cases to 470,650.

“We are still continuing to see a decrease in cases over the holiday season (December 24 to January 4). This is due to the decreased number of patients being tested as many people want to celebrate the holidays at home,” the DOH said in its advisory.

The DOH said 175 laboratories submitted test results to them on December 26, with 8 laboratories closed that day.

“Out of the 175 open laboratories, 27 reported seeing zero patients, while many others were observed to have decreased census,” it said. “14 laboratories did not submit any report and were called to attention for this lapse in reporting.”

Topping the areas with the most number of new infections are Davao City with 60, Quezon City with 46, Benguet with 41, Laguna with 39, and Rizal with 37.

The DOH also reported 15 new COVID-related deaths, or a total of 9,124.

Meanwhile, there are 104 additional recovered patients or a total of 438,780 recoveries.

The Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged late last year.

