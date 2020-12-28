Palace: Whoever said we'll be first to get COVID-19 vaccines?

A military medical staff member prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico Dec. 27, 2020. Edgard Garrido, Reuters/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman on Monday fired back at criticism that the Philippines seemed to be lagging in the global race to secure supplies of the vaccines against COVID-19.

"Nagkakaroon na po ng pulitika d'yan. Sa Pilipinas po, siyempre sinasabi, 'Bakit tayo nahuhuli?,'" Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

(There's already politics here. In the Philippines, some are of course saying, Why are we lagging behind?')

"Bakit? Sino bang nagsabi na nauuna tayo? Hindi naman natin sinasabing mauuna talaga tayo... Siyempre, uunahin ng mga bansang naka-develop iyong kanilang mga mamamayan. That's understandable po. Pero hindi tayo magpapahuli," he added.

(Why? Who ever said that we'll be first? We did not say that we will be first. Of course, countries that developed vaccines will prioritize their own citizens. But we will not let ourselves be last.)

The Philippines can get vaccines from its "friend" China, if it fails to get a supply of Western vaccines, Roque said.

Some Filipinos have received the COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm, he said.

Other officials confirmed that soldiers assigned to secure Duterte were already inoculated against COVID-19, even as the country's Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve a vaccine for local use.

The Philippines has recorded 470,650 coronavirus infections, as of Monday, including 22,746 active cases, 9,124 deaths, and 438,780 recoveries.

With the help of local firms, the country has secured 2.6 million doses of the vaccine from British drugs group AstraZeneca.

Some territories like the US and Europe have already launched mass vaccination drives against COVID-19.