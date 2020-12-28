Health expert warns against getting COVID-19 vaccine from black market

A nurse holds China's Sinovac vaccine, a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Sao Lucas Hospital of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), in Porto Alegre, Brazil Aug. 8, 2020. Diego Vara, Reuters/File

MANILA - Some Filipinos are looking for ways to get inoculated against COVID-19 as the government has yet to say with certainty the schedule of the availability of the vaccine against the new coronavirus in the Philippines, a health expert said Monday.

But, according to Dr. Tony Leachon, who used to be part of the inter-agency task force against COVID-19, getting the vaccine from the black market could sabotage the government's vaccination program.

Leachon told ABS-CBN News that aside from the black market, some Filipinos are also planning to travel abroad because they have a higher chance of getting the vaccine there.

"One reason is that they are actually uncertain of the exact timeline of the arrival of the vaccine," he said, noting that this is a "normal behavioral response" when the supply for a drug is limited.

"Because of the global vaccination..., siyempre, if you are a Filipino, maiinggit ka (If you are a Filipino, you'll be envious)," he said.

Leachon said some Filipino green card holders are keen on being inoculated in the United States where the vaccines are already being rolled out.

"Some of my patients would like to go to the US this March. Iniisip nila, by that time, 'yung priority list ng America, more or less, they would go to the Phase 2. So, baka makakuha sila doon, lalo na kung green card holder yung iba," he said.

(They think that by that time, the US will already be in the Phase 2 of their priority list. So maybe they can get vaccines there, especially if they are green card holders.)

"'Yung iba, gusto pumunta ng Singapore... kasi dumating na yung sa Singapore at mas malapit ang Singapore," he said.

(Others want to go to Singapore... because the vaccines have arrived in Singapore and it's closer to the Philippines.)

Philippine Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said the country would begin its inoculation program for high-risk individuals and poor families in March.

As of Monday, the Philippines has yet to approve the use and sale of any COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

ADVANTAGE OF THE WEALTHY AND PRIVILEGED

Despite the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) frequent reminder that it is illegal to receive vaccines that have yet to receive government approval, several soldiers and members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) have already been inoculated against COVID-19.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez were earlier reported to have received the vaccine this year, but both lawmakers have neither confirmed nor denied the allegations.

This is not the first time the rich and the privileged secured COVID-19-related items ahead of those who need it more, Leachon said.

"It happened already during the first few months of the (COVID-19) laboratory testing," he said.

"There were limited supplies of the test kits. At that time, 2,000 kits lang (only). We heard real stories na (that) some politicians or influential persons na naka-una dun sa testing, rather than 'yung mga naka-admit (were tested first, rather than those who were admitted in hospitals)," he said.

"It's a natural phenomenon, if you are rich and you wouldn't mind the cost of the vaccine."

Getting the vaccine early or late for one or two people does not matter, Leachon said, noting that herd immunity against COVID-19 can only be achieved when more than half of the population have been inoculated.

"Pangmaramihan siya magiging effective... kaya natin ginawang mass vaccination in order to achieve herd immunity," he said.

(It needs to be administered to a lot of people for it to be effective... That's why we want a mass vaccination in order to achieve herd immunity.)

"Akala mo protected ka, pero mas mae-enhance ang protection mo kung mas marami ang mababakunahan."

(You think you are protected. But your protection can only be enhanced when more people are vaccinated.)

INDIVIDUAL INOCULATION MAY 'SABOTAGE' PH'S COVID-19 VACCINE PROGRAM

Filipinos who are trying to get inoculated against COVID-19 on their own may end up "sabotaging" the Philippines' COVID-19 inoculation program, Leachon warned.

"That only problem is the black market because you don't know the efficacy and safety of the particular vaccine," he said.

Vaccinations done without the government's permission may "skew" the data on whether or not the Philippines has already vaccinated 60 percent of its population, the number needed for the country to develop herd immunity against COVID-19.

"You would not know right now who are the patients that would be given double vaccination," Leachon said.

"At this point in time, we do not know the effect of double vaccination... or an overdose," he added.

He said those who receive the vaccines from unregistered sources may end up experiencing "unpredictable adverse events" which may discourage other Filipinos from availing of the vaccine from the government.

"[It] may actually lead to a sabotage of the national program of the government, considering the low acceptability of the Filipinos to vaccination," he said.

The "delay" in the Philippines' procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine "created" the mad rush for some Filipinos to source vaccines on their own, he said.

The Philippines was supposed to get some 10 million doses from US-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer as early as January 2021, but Duque's failure to submit documentary requirements on time botched the initial deal, Lacson earlier said.

Duque said talks with Pfizer are still on going, with FDA hoping to authorize the use of the company's vaccines in the country next month.

Aside from speeding up its vaccine procurement, the government should intensify its education and awareness programs about the COVID-19 vaccine, Leachon advised.

"Kailangan meron tayong structured education to the public to explain and ilagay din yung penalties for doing that (illegal procurement)," he said.

(There should be a structured education to the public to explain it, and included in that is a list of penalties for the illegal procurement of vaccines.)

"Sasabihin din ng FDA at DOH na unwarranted or illegal vaccination of these products may result to lack of efficacy and adverse events. So you put them in a position that they will not do that kasi matatakot sila," he said.

(The FDA and the DOH should also notify the public that unwarranted or illegal vaccination using these products may result to lack of efficacy and adverse events. So you put them in a position that they will not do that because they are afraid of the repercussions.)

The 2021 national budget includes PhP72.5 billion for the purchase, storage, transportation and distribution of vaccines against COVID-19, according to President Rodrigo Duterte. It is expected to cover the inoculation of the poorest families, elderly, and other high-risk individuals.

Congress is pushing to pass a new aid package next year to boost the Philippines' vaccine fund to hopefully hasten the return of normalcy in the country.

