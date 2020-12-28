FDA chief says reported use of unregistered COVID-19 vaccine surprised Duque

Vaccine recipients won’t be held accountable

MANILA — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was surprised upon hearing that members of the government were already vaccinated against COVID-19, the chief of the country's Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.

“I think he was as surprised as I was, kasi nandun kami sa meeting. And I think he was also quite caught off guard. Alam kong si Secretary Duque, hindi naman talaga 'yan magpapabakuna na hindi approved ng FDA,” Domingo said in a video call interview with ABS-CBN News.

Malacañang and military officials admitted that soldiers and members of the Presidential Security Group have received shots of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine of Chinese firm Sinopharm.

Sinopharm does not have regulatory approval yet to distribute or administer vaccines in the Philippines.

“Wala pa naman nagpapa-approve sa amin (There are no vaccine developers applying for approval), aside from this Pfizer which is of course still under evaluation,” Domingo said, referring to the lone applicant for emergency use authorization in the Philippines.

Domingo said they are currently looking into how government personnel were able to receive the unregistered vaccine of Sinopharm.

“We’ll ask for information. Yung mga nabakunahan naman, walang pananagutan. Ang bawal, yung pag-import, pag-distribute, lalo na yung binebenta s'ya at pag-administer ng product. Ito kasi yung ipinagbabawal ng batas,” he said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who chairs the government's task force on COVID-19 response, said the Chinese embassy in Manila has yet to reply to queries on how and why the unapproved drug was transported to the Philippines and given to the Philippine military.

Under the FDA Act, those who import, sell or distribute any unregistered health product may face the penalty of imprisonment or fines.

Asked if what happened shows that government personnel are not being good examples to the public, Domingo simply said there is a process that needs to be followed.

He said the regulatory process is not meant to delay access to vaccines but instead ensure its safety.

Domingo said while initial clinical trials of Sinopharm reportedly show good results, it is better to wait for scientific evidence, which will be evaluated by the country’s experts.

The FDA chief appealed to the public to be patient and wait for vaccines to be properly approved.

The agency also issued a statement cautioning the use of unauthorized vaccines, which is a reiteration of FDA’s repeated reminders to the public not to use unregistered medical products.

Domingo said if all requirements are submitted on time, Pfizer’s vaccine may be approved for emergency use by January.

The Philippines has recorded 470,650 coronavirus infections, as of Monday, including 22,746 active cases, 9,124 deaths, and 438,780 recoveries.

- with report from Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News