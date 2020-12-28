Duterte should be 'more diplomatic', not threatening US for COVID-19 vaccines: Lacson

Sen. Panfilo Lacson. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB / President Rodrigo Duterte. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Monday warned that President Rodrigo Duterte's threat to boot out American soldiers from the Philippines in exchange for COVID-19 vaccines from the United States was "unfortunate."

The President could have taken a "more diplomatic" approach instead of "sounding like we are blackmailing" the Philippines' longtime ally, Lacson said in a statement.

"Such a pronouncement from the President is at the very least, unfortunate," he said.

"Treating the Americans like a bunch of yokels might have sealed our fate to settle for China’s Sinovac in lieu of the US-made Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines," he added.

Duterte, who had long hit the US for alleged interference in Philippine affairs, including issues on human rights, said on Saturday that he would end the country's military pact with the United States if it fails to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.

"'Yung Visiting Forces Agreement, matatapos na. Ngayon, 'pag hindi ako pumayag, aalis talaga sila. 'Pag di sila naka-deliver maski minimum ng 20 million vaccines, better get out. No vaccine, no stay here," Duterte said in a meeting attended by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 mitigation.

(The VFA nears its end. If I don't approve, they will be booted out. If they fail to deliver a minimum of 20 million vaccines, they better get out.)

Duterte had ordered the termination of the VFA earlier this year, after Washington invoked the American Magnitsky Act and denied the issuance of a US visa to Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

In June, Duterte shelved the abrogation of the VFA, and renewed the same in November.

The Philippine government had said it plans to get 25 million doses from China's Sinovac next year despite reports that the company has a history of bribing Chinese drug regulators to get approval to run clinical trials.

The Sinovac vaccine is also more expensive than US-made vaccines at P3,629.50 for 2 doses. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine costs P2,379 for 2 doses, while Novavax is pegged at P366 only for 2 doses, according to a presentation earlier this month by Sen. Sonny Angara.

"What is more unfortunate is that we had a good chance to procure vaccines early from the US, but someone from our side dropped the ball, and has yet to be held accountable up to this day," Lacson said.

The Philippines was supposed to get some 10 million COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer in early 2021, but the deal fell through after Health Secretary Francisco Duque III failed to submit the necessary documents on time.

Instead of demanding the US to give vaccines to the Philippines, Duterte should have "threatened China" to stop selling "inferior vaccines," opposition Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said in a tweet.

"Perhaps our citizens would be better off if he instead threatened China not to sell us more expensive yet less than effective or inferior vaccines," he said.

While lawmakers earmarked some P72.5 billion in the 2021 budget for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines next year, the Philippines lags behind regional peers in the acquisition of the drug.

Singapore is the first Asian country to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shots after approving the companies' vaccine.

Duque had said the Philippines hopes to begin inoculation by March 2021.

