Duterte orders gratuity pay for contractual, job order gov't workers

resident Rodrigo Duterte presides over the 49th Cabinet Meeting at Malacañan Palace on Dec. 14, 2020. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved up tp P3,000 gratuity pay for contract of service (COS) and job order workers in the government, according to a document released on Monday.

These workers are required to report for work "regardless of the varying forms of community quarantine" to stop the spread of COVID-19 and a year-end gratuity pay "is a well-deserved recognition of their hard work," Duterte said in Administrative Order 38.

The President all COS and job order workers who have rendered at least 4 months of "actual satisfactory performance of services" as of Dec. 15 "may be granted a one-time gratuity pay not exceeding P3,000 each."

Those who rendered less than 4 months of service may be granted the gratuity pay, on the following pro-rata basis, Duterte said.

3 months or more but less than 4 moths - Not exceeding P2,000

2 months or more but less than 3 months - Not exceeding P1,500

Less than 2 months - Not exceeding P1,000

President Duterte approves up to P3,000 gratuity pay for service and job order workers in gov't. | via @jmnpunzalan pic.twitter.com/4httcIh9kZ — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 28, 2020

There were some 669,000 COS and job order government workers last year, said the Civil Service Commission.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The President earlier this month approved a one-time service recognition incentive of up to P10,000 to recognize the performance of government employees this year.