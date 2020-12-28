Duterte names lawmakers, district engineers allegedly involved in DPWH corruption

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday read the names of current and former lawmakers who allegedly received kickbacks from the government’s public works projects.

The list was provided by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), which started the investigation in November.

He also named Public Works Department district engineers allegedly involved in the scheme.

"The public should be aware that there is no hard evidence, that's one. That it can be translated by just reading the names that they are already guilty because presumption of innocence would lie all throughout until conviction or acquittal," Duterte said during his weekly public address.

"Hindi ito ebidensya na ano sila. Kaya lang lumabas yung mga pangalan nila, at kailangan kong sabihin sa mga tao otherwise I'd look stupid," he added.

(This is not an evidence that they are corrupt. But their names came up, and I have to tell the people otherwise I'd look stupid.)

Duterte earlier said he will not be reading the list in public, adding he had no authority to investigate lawmakers accused of corruption because they belonged to the legislature. He has directed PACC to submit the list to the Ombudsman.

LAWMAKERS SPEAK UP

Occidental Mindoro Rep. Josephine Ramirez-Sato, one of the lawmakers included in Duterte's list, has denied the allegations.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News, Ramirez-Sato said Duterte's accusation "is without any basis" and is "grossly unfair."

"I am not involved in any anomaly in any project . I invite the office of the President to investigate all the projects in my province . I have been in public service for a long time and has maintained my good name in honest government service," she said.

Former Ifugao Rep. Teodoro "Teddy" Baguilat Jr., also denied Duterte's accusations.

In a series of tweets, Baguilat said he wouldn't need to help sell Cordilleran produce if he indeed received kickbacks.

"Kung tumatanggap ako ng kickback noong Congressman ako, di na sana ako naghihirap tumulong magbenta ng pinunnog, honey at kape ng mga Cordilleran producers," he tweeted.

(If I received kickbacks when I was congressman, I wouldn't have to work hard to help sell pinunnog, honey and coffee by Cordilleran producers.)

He also lamented that he was named even when there was no evidence against him.

"Yung meron ebidensya na nag Mañanita at lumabag sa batas e promoted. Yung wala naman ebidensya na kumuha ng kickback, tinira sa primetime TV. I am aggrandized," Baguilat added.

(Those who had evidence of having a mañanita and other violations were promoted. While some were named on primetime TV even without evidence of receiving kickbacks. I am aggrandized.)

ABS-CBN News is withholding the names of the rest of the lawmakers and public works officials pending their statements on the issue, as well as the formal filing of charges against them.

In late October, Duterte issued a memorandum directing the Department of Justice to look into anomalies in state agencies until the end of his term in 2022.

The memo gave the DOJ the power to decide what allegations to investigate and to work with other agencies.

