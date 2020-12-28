CPP-NPA minaliit ang freeze order ng AMLC: 'We are not stupid'

MAYNILA – Binalewala lang ng Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) at armed wing nitong New People's Army (NPA) ang kautusan ng Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) na i-freeze ang mga ari-arian at accounts na konektado umano sa binansagang "teroristang" organisasyon.

Sa isang pahayag sa Twitter, sinabi ni CPP-NPA information officer Marco Valbuena na hindi umano tanga ang kanilang grupo para maglagay ng salapi na maaaring magalaw ng AMLC.

Babala nila, ang AMLC order ay gagamitin lang ng pamahalaan laban sa mga kritiko.

"(The) CPP/NPA are not stupid to have bank accounts which AMLC can freeze... This order will be used against Duterte’s critics & opposition forces on baseless pretext that funds are 'funneled' to the NPA. This aim(s) to suppress work of human rights defenders, unions and other organizations," ani Valbuena.

Matatandaang na-designate ng Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) ang CPP-NPA bilang "terror organization" sa ilalim ng kontrobersiyal na Anti-Terror Law.

Dahil dito, inatasan ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang AMLC na i-freeze ang assets ng grupo at sino mang konektado dito.

Inatas sa AMLC ang pagsuri kung ang account ay maituturing na "related" sa CPP-NPA batay sa "accounts behavior."

Epektibo ang freeze order sa loob ng 20 araw pero maaari pang palawigin nang hanggang 6 buwan kung papayagan ng Court of Appeals.

Nauna nang sinabi ng CPP-NPA na hindi nila kinikilala ang mga batas ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas.

"The Party does not recognize the judicial authority of the GRP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines.) Neither does the CPP recognize the Anti-Terror Law as a legitimate law," anila.

Nasa 37 petisyon ang nakabinbin sa Korte Suprema na kumukuwestiyon sa Anti-Terror Law.

