MANILA - Some regular or non-airconditioned bus trips from terminals in Cubao, Quezon City and the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange going to Bicol and Visayas are fully booked until December 30, ahead of the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations.

These include trips to Daet, Camarines Norte, Tabaco and Legazpi in Albay, as well as trips to Tacloban and Ormoc in Leyte.

“Ang pag-asa lang ng pasahero kung magkakaroon kami ng extra bus, makakasakay sila. ‘Yung iba naman ay chance passenger. ‘Yung mga gustong umuwi, pag may bakante, pinapasakay naman namin,” ticket seller Cherryl Pabilona said.

On Wednesday afternoon, thousands of passengers trooped to PITX to buy bus tickets and head home to their province to celebrate the New Year.

Among them, Flor Laresma, who brought along her pets to spend a week-long vacation in San Juan, Batangas.

“May bayad sila. Kung magkano ang bayad namin, ganoon din sila. Ang sabi lang sa amin, kailangan mayroon kang cage, o kaya carrier para maisakay sila,” she said.

“Wala silang kasama sa bahay. Sinong magpapakain sa kanila? So kailangan kasama sila. Saka nakakalungkot din. Kawawa naman,” Laresma added.

RELATED VIDEO