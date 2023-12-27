People flock to Divisoria for some last-minute minute shopping as Christmas nears on December 21, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Many buyers in Divisoria are now opting for horns and other alternative noise-makers over fireworks for their New Year's celebration, citing family safety as their primary concern.

"Delikado po, torotot na lang para sa mga bata, usually mahilig magsubo ng kamay, di maiiwasan," said Elaine Acuña.

"Para sa akin na parent, yung safety ng anak ko inuuna ko. Pangalawa yung gastusin, maging praktikal na, puwede namang mag enjoy yung tao na walang paputok," said Heart Hipol.

Some opt for torotots, considering them safer for children who might accidentally handle fireworks. Prices range from P10 for the cheapest torotot to sets priced at P100.

The torotot with an included air pump is priced at P35.

Toy tambourines and maracas are available for P35 each, while party poppers range from P50 to P100.

While fireworks may be part of tradition, some are also emphasizing the importance of celebrating the New Year safely, suggesting practical alternatives like using pots and noise-makers without additional expenses.

"Puwede tayong gumamit ng mga kaldero at mga pampaingay para makaiwas sa gastos at magamit pa natin sa pang araw-araw," said Latrell Marcelino.

"Sa hirap ng buhay ngayon lalo na at wala na trabaho, kailangan maging praktikal lang tayo... Basta sama sama, maligaya, masaya ang buong pamilya," said Nelia Kagalingan Najera.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has also encouraged the use of alternative noise-makers while the chief of the Department of the Interior and Local Government previously advocated for a total ban of firecrackers.

