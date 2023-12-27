A mother and her child walk along a corridor at the Sagonsongan Temporary Shelter Project in Marawi, May 21, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — PINUNO Party-list Rep. Ivan Howard Guintu has filed a bill that would empower the National Housing Authority (NHA) to take back socialized housing units that were either abandoned or unoccupied by their beneficiaries.

House Bill 9258 seeks to amend Presidential Decree 757, which created the NHA, to empower the agency to revoke the award of beneficiaries of unoccupied or abandoned socialized housing units.

This empowers the NHA to take back units that have been unoccupied for at least 1 year since the disposition of the unit to the beneficiary or the units abandoned after occupancy for a span of a year.

The NHA will also be empowered to take back units occupied by another party other than the beneficiary or any member of his household and transfer the unit to the actual occupants of the unit provided that a reasonable portion of the amortization payments made by the beneficiary shall be returned.

If approved, the NHA and local government units will be tasked to do an inventory of unoccupied and abandoned socialized housing units in their jurisdictions.

Guintu cited the 2022 Performance Scorecard of the NHA Estate Management Department which showed that 22,635 housing units were awarded but unoccupied or vacant as of June 2022.

"The substantial number of unoccupied or abandoned housing units of the NHA calls for measures to ensure that housing units of the NHA are awarded and utilized by qualified and deserving beneficiaries who will use and occupy the same," Guintu said in his explanatory note.

Guintu hopes his bill will allow the NHA to better utilize its resources in addressing the housing needs of the most vulnerable segments of the population.