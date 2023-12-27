MANILA — The Sandiganbayan upheld the guilty verdict against a former cashier of the La Trinidad, Benguet Provincial Treasurer’s Office for 12 counts of malversation of public funds.

In a 36-page decision promulgated on December 20, the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division dismissed the appeal of accused Esther Pagano who allegedly embezzled P4.1 million.

A Commission on Audit (COA) team found that Pagano under-deposited cash collections from January 1 to December 31, 1996, and did not supply receipts “on time deposits and under-deposited cash collections from January 1 to December 31, 1997” resulting in a total shortage of P4,080,799.57.

Pagano denied the accusations.

On February 28, 2023, the Regional Trial Court Branch 10 of La Trinidad, Benguet ruled that Pagano was guilty, which that she appealed.

The Fifth Division, however, found the appeal “bereft of merit” and said “the prosecution proved all the elements of malversation beyond reasonable doubt”.

The Court pointed out that Pagano “was unable to satisfactorily explain the shortage she incurred”.

“The Court is not convinced,” the decision further stated.

“It is proper to emphasize that courts are not generally inclined to review the findings of fact of the trial court unless its findings are erroneous, absurd, speculative, conjectural, conflicting, or tainted with grave abuse of discretion,” the Fifth Division’s ruling read.

"It has also been settled that the appellate court will not disturb the factual findings of the trial court as the latter is in a better position to decide on the credibility of the witnesses," it added.