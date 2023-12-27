Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippine National Railways on Wednesday resumed its train services to and from Naga, Camarines Sur and Legazpi, Albay after a 6-year pause.

Ben Antonio, 70, was among the passengers in the route's inaugural trip.

"Maganda ngayon kasi napakalamig di ba. Yung tren noon di naman harap harapan di ba? Mas convenient," Antonio said.

The route was suspended in April 2017 due to a lack of train coaches and locomotives.

In a statement, the PNR said there would be 4 trips daily between Naga City, Camarines Sur and Legazpi City, Albay.

PNR said it would reopen three stations--Travesia, Daraga, and Legazpi--along the route. The trains will also pass through the Baao, Lourdes, Bato, Matacon, Oas, Bagtang, Washington Drive, and Capantawan, and stop at Naga, Pili, Iriga, Polangui, and Ligao.

Fare starts at P15 and goes up to P155 for travelers heading to the train's last stop.

The route covers a distance of 101 kilometers with a travel time of around 3 hours and 4 minutes.

Ronaldo Lopus, who commutes from Daraga, Albay to Pili, Camarines Sur, welcomed the reopening of the route that would allow him to avoid heavy traffic and save on fare.

“Traffic talaga yung pinaka concern ko kasi yan yung nagpapatagal sa mga lakad. Mas mura siya compared sa bus and van so yung may mga malalayo na pupuntahan maganda itong train”, the 48-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Reuben Besmonte, PNR's Head of the Rolling Stock Maintenance, acknowledged the absence of comfort rooms in the trains that were repurposed from the Alabang-Tutuban route.

He said he hoped the PNR could acquire new coaches tailored for Bicol trips to ensure improved amenities for passengers.

But Besmonte said that despite the initial limitations, the resumption of the Legazpi-Naga service would enhance transportation accessibility for Bicolanos.

Here is the schedule of the route's trips.

Morning trips

Legazpi-Naga: 5:45 a.m. departure/8:49 a.m. arrival

Naga-Legazpi: 5:38 a.m. departure / 8:42a.m. arrival

Afternoon/evening trips

Legazpi-Naga: 5:47 p.m. departure/8:51 p.m. arrival

Naga-Legazpi: 5:30 p.m. departure/8:34 p.m. arrival

