DTI warns public vs use of fake seals on illegal fireworks, firecrackers

People rush to buy fireworks at a store in Bocaue, Bulacan a few days before new year’s eve, December 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Wednesday reminded the public to check the authenticity of the firecrackers and fireworks they would use to welcome the New Year.

The DTI issued the warning after more than 1,500 illegal products were confiscated in Bulacan last week.

Forty-four out of 33 manufacturers who have licenses from the government have used their Philippine Standard (PS) mark in models that were not approved by the DTI, Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles told state television PTV.



“Ang inspeksyon natin hanggang Bagong Taon yan tuloy-tuloy… kasi delikado yung fireworks and firecrackers na dinidikitan lang basta-basta ng PS mark,” she said.



“Ang ordinaryong consumer, mahihirapan na masuri ang mga PS mark,” she said.



Those who plan to buy fireworks and firecrackers should first check if the seller has a license from the Philippine National Police (PNP), and if their products have PS marks.



Once the PS mark is found, consumers should check if the type of product they are buying is included in the list of legal fireworks and firecrackers posted on the DTI’s website (bps@dti.gov.ph), the official said.



“Kada manufacturer na mayroong lisensya mayroon lang specific models na puwede silang imanufacture at ibenta,” she said.



“Mas maganda icheck yung bawal ng PNP at ano yung pinayagan ng DTI. Kailangan balik-balikan natyin yung listahan,” she said.



Imported fireworks and firecrackers are also banned in the Philippines, Nograles said.

“Bawal ang imported so pag mayroon po kayong nakitang imported, hindi yan otorisado ng DTI,” she said.



Manufacturers who will violate government regulations on the production of these items will face a P300,000 fine, while sellers will be slapped with a P25,000 fine per violation, the Assistant Secretary said.



Other agencies may also impose additional penalties against erring manufacturers and sellers, she said.

