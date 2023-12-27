Bite by an Aedes mosquito. This species can transmit diseases such as chikungunya, dengue, and Zika. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) has reported a rise in Chikungunya cases in the Philippines, with 2,854 cases recorded from January to November 25, 2023, according to its latest surveillance report.

This marks a 381 percent increase from the 593 cases reported during the same period in 2022, the DOH data showed.

The regions most affected by Chikungunya include the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with 1,144 cases, MIMAROPA with 457 cases, Region III with 377 cases, and Region II with 371 cases.

As of the latest report, no deaths associated with Chikungunya have been recorded in the country.

Chikungunya, a virus similar to dengue, can be acquired through a bite of an infected mosquito. It gets its name from a word in Tanzania and Mozambique that means "to become contorted." This describes the bent posture of people with severe joint pain, which is different from dengue.

Other symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, and rash. Symptoms appear between four and seven days after the patient has been bitten by the infected mosquito.

The DOH said misdiagnosis is possible given the overlapping clinical signs with dengue, particularly in areas where dengue is prevalent—potentially leading to an underreporting of Chikungunya cases.

According to the DOH website, the last significant spike in Chikungunya cases in the Philippines coincided with Tropical Storm Sendong in 2011, leading to outbreaks in Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

The DOH said combining efforts to control Chikungunya with what is already being done against dengue can help keep these diseases in check.

