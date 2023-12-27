Police officers on duty watch the fireworks display at the Binondo-Intramuros bridge in Manila as the local government welcomes the Chinese New Year on January 22, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Any type of firecrackers and fireworks, whether legal or illegal, can potentially cause harm and sever limbs, the Department of Health (DOH) explained Wednesday.



DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said that should an individual light a legal firecracker and encounter an accident, the damage will still be the same as that of an illegal firecracker.



“Sa aming mga doktor, lahat 'yan sumasabog," he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.



"'Pag pumutok 'yan at naputukan ang daliri mo, eh walang ligal or iligal, putol yung daliri mo. So the legal versus illegal ay demarcation kung ano ang dapat ibenta at hindi.”

Domingo said the categorization of a firecracker or firework being legal has to do with the gunpowder it contains.



“Karamihan ng fireworks na nagiging sanhi ng injuries [ay] 'yung mga iligal. 'Pag sinabing legal and illegal fireworks basehan ito sa isang batas na merong amount of gun powder. 'Pag lumampas ka kasi sa bilang na 0.3, nagiging illegal na siya kasi mas malakas na ang pag sabog,” he said.



DOH data show that of December 27, firework-related injuries have climbed to 75, with at least six needing amputation.



Some of the injuries--around 20 to 30 percent of the total number--are also among those considered passive users or mere spectators. The agency anticipates that number to increase as 2024 draws nearer.

NOT A RITE OF PASSAGE



Domingo also discouraged the public, particular younger boys and their parents, from considering lighting a firecracker as a rite of passage.



Instead, he underscored the need to think hard before lighting a firecracker as the consequences that may follow can potentially affect one’s future.



“Yung paputok na 'yan parang senyales ng pagkalalaki kasi 'Uy kaya kong magsindi ng fireworks'. Karaniwang nangyayari 'yan eh. Eh kung yung rite of passage mo maputulan ka ng kamay at lalo na kung yung kamay na ito ay yung dominant hand... hindi ka na makakasulat, makakatrabaho,” he said.



Some victims of firecrackers, especially those who have had their limbs amputated, continue to struggle and come to terms with the reality that their lives will never be the same again.

'DO NOT PICK IT UP'



The DOH acknowledges, however, that the use of firecrackers and fireworks is deeply ingrained in Filipino traditions especially when ushering in a new year.



Should individuals choose to continue this dangerous tradition, Domingo has one advice: if it doesn’t go off, do not pick it up.



“Huwag niyo na antayin o balikan, iwan niyo lang sa malayo. Karaniwang yung mga hindi pumuputok o sumisindi, yun pala meron pang konting sindi, tapos 'pag nilapit, ayun. sasabog sa mata, bulag. Or hahawakan ilalapit sa mukha, sabog ang kamay, tama ang mata. So iwanan na lang yung dud,” he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Aside from physical injuries, lighting firecrackers are also potential sources of residential fire. This is why the DOH, along with other agencies and local governments, advocate for opting to watch fireworks in designated community shows where they are set off by trained professionals.



Nevertheless, caution must be exercised even in “designated fireworks or firecracker areas” in communities.



“Ano'ng ibig sabihin ng designated area? Yung mga barangay kasi, out of the goodness of their heart at gustong mag follow ng protocol, maglalagay sila ng bakanteng lote na doon lang magpapaputok. Eh kahit designated area yung may tao na nandun, tapos maputukan eh di passive victim siya,” Domingo said.



Parents are advised to strongly encourage their children to find alternative sources of entertainment and noise-making activities as they welcome 2024.



Not only will this ensure their safety during the New Year but will also spare them from the possibility of living a life with missing limbs or digits.

RELATED VIDEO