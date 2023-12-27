Amihan to bring cloudy skies, rains over northern, central Luzon

Courtesy: PAGASA

MANILA - Parts of northern and central Luzon will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, the state weather bureau said on Wednesday.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the easterlies will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Aurora and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The rest of Visayas, the rest of Mindanao, Bicol region and Palawan, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

