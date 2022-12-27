Health workers carry a person to the hospital, in Shanghai, China, Dec. 23, 2022. Hospitals in China struggle to cope due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Since the abrupt lifting of domestic COVID-19 restrictions, cases have rocketed in China, causing businesses to close because employees are sick, schools are shifting to online classes, and pharmacies are struggling with the high demand. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

MANILA — The detection of omicron subvariant BF.7 in the country calls for caution and not a cause for concern, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The Philippines has so far detected 4 cases of BF.7, which is reportedly driving COVID-19 cases in China.

"Sa lahat ng subvariants na pumasok dito, it's not supposed to be a concern but it's supposed to be something that we be cautious on," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

"Something that we become vigilant because itong mga subvariants na 'to, hindi 'to matatapos because we are living with the virus already. The virus is here to stay. Expectedly this virus will mutate," she continued.

The BF.7, a sublineage of the BA.5, is believed to be more transmissible and better at evading immunity, Vergeire said.

But currently available evidence for BF.7 does not suggest any differences in disease severity and clinical manifestations compared to the original omicron variant, she added.

Vergeire said she does not see China-like surge happening to the Philippines.

"'Yung ico-compare natin if it's going to happen [here] what’s happening in China right now, I can say that it's going to be different from us," she said.

She said Filipinos always err on the side of caution.

China abruptly lifted many of its harsh COVID-19 restrictions after nationwide protests.

Vergeire also said there is no reason to impose lockdowns due to circulating COVID-19 subvariants.

"I'd like to inform everybody baka people are expecting we have generalized lockdowns again, we will not do that," she said.

"What we are looking at based on our alert level system and our guidelines and policies right now would be we give the authority to local governments based on the alert level system that they have," she added.

Hospitals and crematoriums across China have been overflowing with COVID-19 patients and victims, while the National Health Commission on Sunday announced it would stop publishing daily nationwide infection and death statistics.

That decision followed concerns that the country's wave of infections is not being accurately reflected in official statistics.

Beijing has admitted the scale of the outbreak has become "impossible" to track following the end of mandatory mass testing.

— With a report from Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News, Agence-France Presse