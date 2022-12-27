A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows fire rescue personnel evacuating residents from a flooded house on Christmas day in Gingoog city, Misamis Oriental province, Philippines, on December 25, 2022. EPA-EFE/BFP handout

NDRRMC: 8 injured, 27 missing; 48,358 families affected

MANILA — The death toll from Christmas season floods in central and southern Philippines rose to 17 on Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

In its 6 p.m. report, the NDRRMC said 9 deaths were reported in Northern Mindanao, 5 in the Bicol Region, two in Eastern Visayas, and one in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The NDRRMC, however, has validated only 2 casualties so far.

The floods also injured eight people, and left 27 others missing.

A total of 48,358 families or 186,459 individuals were affected by the floods. Among the affected regions are Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Majority of the affected families are from Bicol region, Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

Of the affected families, 10,873 or 46,479 individuals remain in 105 evacuation centers in Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region.

Four bridges and four roads remain unpassable, while 112 roads and one bridge are now passable.

The floods also damaged a total of 1,112 houses in the affected regions, majority of which were reported in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga region.

A total of 1,966 farmers and fisherfolk, mostly from Bicol region, were affected by the floods. Damage to agriculture has reached over P62.6 million.

The floods also caused P20.5 million worth of damage to infrastructure.

Office of Civil Defense information officer Diego Mariano earlier told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that most of the casualties drowned due to flash floods.

The flooding hit the south on Sunday, as the disaster dampened celebrations on the mainly Catholic nation's most important holiday.

"The waters rose above the chest in some areas, but today the rains have ceased," civil defense worker Robinson Lacre told AFP by phone from Gingoog city in Misamis Oriental on Monday.

Gingoog and the province of Misamis Occidental have been placed under a state of calamity due to floods.

The weather turned bad as the disaster-prone nation of 110 million people prepared for a long Christmas holiday.

Millions of people travel to their hometowns for family reunions during this period.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse