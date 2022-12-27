New Year balloon decorations are being sold at a market in Manila on Dec. 26, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — (UPDATED) The number of fireworks-related injuries in the country has risen to 25, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

According to the agency, 5 new firecracker blast injuries were recorded in DOH sentinel hospitals on Dec. 26.

The total number of fireworks-related injuries is 14 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year, the DOH said.

Most injuries occurred among males aged between 1 to 64. Eye injuries were the most common while hand, forearm or arms and back injuries were also noted, with 1 requiring amputation.

"Kung tayo ay nagkaroon ng injuries sa paputok, ang una nating titignan ano 'yung extent ng injury. 'Yung sobrang dami ng dugo o may pagka-severe ng daliri o kamay, balutin ng malinis na cloth ang injury at pumunta sa hospital," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing Tuesday.

"Kung minor injuries, hugasan ng tubig at sabon at obserbahan," she continued.

The health official noted what would be most important for individuals who sustain injuries from fireworks is to get anti-tetanus shots.

"Ina-advise natin na pumunta na sa pinakamalapit na primary care facility para sa anti-tetanus injection. These are all free given to us by the government," she said.

Vergeire said that as with every year, all hospitals are ready to respond to blast injuries.

To ring in the new year, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called on local governments nationwide to set up common fireworks display areas.

This is to ensure the safety of Filipinos during New Year revelries, he said.

— With a report from Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN New

