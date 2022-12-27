DOH reports 45 pct increase in flu cases in 2022

MANILA — The Philippines has recorded 114,278 cases of flu (trangkaso in the local language) since the start of the year, which is 45 percent higher compared to the same period in 2021, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

According to the agency, some 32,778 or 29 percent of cases of influenza-like illness were aged 1-4.

Last year, the country reported 78,550 flu cases from January 1 to December 3, the DOH said.

Based on its latest surveillance report, there are 446 ILI-related deaths recorded this year or a case fatality rate of 0.4 percent.

In 2021, some 955 deaths were logged, with a CFR of 1.2 percent.

For 2022, Davao Region has the most number of flu cases (23,177). It is followed by Northern Mindanao (17,283), Central Visayas (12,151) and Calabarzon (10,922).

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire warned Filipinos not to be complacent when it comes to flu.

"Nagpapaalala tayo sa ating mga kababayan, ang mga sintomas po ng trangkaso o tinatawag nating flu is almost the same as COVID-19," she said in a press briefing.

Some symptoms of ILI include fever, cough, headaches, fatigue and runny nose.

"Mag-isolate. Tumawag sa local health facilities para mapa-test, para malaman kung ito ay simpleng trangkaso lang o may COVID na tayo," Vergeire said.