COA OKs investigation on Iloilo province’s P3.4-M X-ray procurement

MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) has recommended the investigation and filing of charges by the Office of the Ombudsman, if warranted, on the procurement of P3.4 million worth of x-ray machine by the Iloilo City provincial government in 2017.

In a decision dated January 24, 2022 by the COA proper, the petition for money claim by Meihao Corporation for the payment of a brand new X-ray machine for the Barotac Viejo District Hospital was granted, subject to the availability of funds and the usual accounting and auditing rules and regulations.

“The Prosecution and Litigation Office, Legal Services Sector, this Commission, is hereby directed to forward the case to the Office of the Ombudsman for investigation and filing of the appropriate charges, if warranted, against the persons responsible for the transactions,” the COA proper said in the decision signed by then Chairperson Michael Aguinaldo and Commissioner Roland Pondoc.

The petition for money claim was filed by Meihao after it was not compensated for the machine, which was delivered only in 2019 because of the request of then BVDH chief of hospital Dr. Armando Dumdum to have their power supply installed first before the delivery, which was approved by then Governor Arthur Defensor, Sr.

The commission said in its decision that records showed that a notice of award dated February 13, 2017 was issued to Meihao but the company was not paid because the expenditure was not obligated by the province for the year 2017.

The commission also noted that even if the procurement procedure was not observed, it was sufficiently proven that the machine was delivered and the hospital benefited from the transaction.

“The province cannot evade payment and unjustly enrich itself, especially when it admitted that Meihao complied with its obligations in accordance with the PO (purchase order),” the COA said.

