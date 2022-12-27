Cebu priest's TikTok dance after mass draws flak

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of Yeng Abinales

A video clip of a Catholic priest dancing to the TikTok trend “See Tinh” inside a Cebu church after Holy Mass drew flak from netizens.

Yeng Abinales posted the video on his social media page attributing it to a parishioner that sent it to him. It happened on December 18 during one of the dawn masses at St. Thomas de Villanueva Parish in Danao City, Cebu.

“So you wake up early in the morning for this?,” said Abinales on his social media post pertaining to the dance, also known as the “Ting Ting Tang Ting”, held at the altar.

“If you believe that the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is the highest form of worship and is the same sacrifice as the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross, will you really do this?” added Abinales.

However, for the Archdiocese of Cebu, the context of the dance was not to malign the altar or the mass that preceded it.

According to its spokesperson, Monsignor Joseph Tan, there is no moral issue but the priest's performance instead offended some people.

“It was in the context of Christmas Carol, which is why some may feel it is inappropriate. But it was done outside of the mass,” Tan told the media through online messages.

The monsignor added that it was only the priest’s intention to spread “holiday cheer”.

“He was not dancing to desecrate the alter willfully. He could have removed his vestments maybe that would have been less offensive to some religious sensitivities,” added Tan.

Tan said there are still liturgical guidelines that they have to follow and they are referring the issue to the liturgy head of the archdiocese.—Report from Annie Perez