MANILA (UPDATE)— Around 35,000 people in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental were affected by floods triggered by heavy rains during the Christmas weekend, its city mayor said Tuesday.

Based on initial assessment, damage to infrastructure was eastimated at P30 million while damage to agriculture is at P20 million, said Gingoog City Mayor Erick Cañosa.

"As of this moment po, meron tayong enough na supply ng mga pagkain but titingnan po natin in the next coming days kasi hanggang ngayon hindi pa huminto ang ulan," he told ANC's "Headstart".

Due to widespread flooding, a state of calamity has been declared in Gingoog City and also in the province of Misamis Oriental.

Christmas Day floods in the country forced the evacuation of thousands of people from their homes, according to civil defense officials.

The death toll from the severe flooding climbed to 13 on Tuesday morning, the Office of Civil Defense said in an updated report.

Seven deaths were reported in Northern Mindanao, 3 in Bicol Region, 2 in Eastern Visayas, and 1 from the Zamboanga Peninsula, said OCD information officer Diego Mariano.

The flooding hit the south on Sunday, as the disaster dampened celebrations on the mainly Catholic nation's most important holiday.

The weather turned bad as the disaster-prone nation of 110 million people prepared for a long Christmas holiday.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

