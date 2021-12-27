SINGAPORE – Matagumpay na nailunsad ang virtual concert na “A Christmas Carol with the MADZ 2.0” noong ika-21 ng Disyembre. Isa itong joint project ng Philippine Madrigal Singers o MADZ, Philippine Embassy Singapore at ng Philippine Bayanihan Society Singapore o PBSS in partnership with iWantTFC at The Filipino Channel.

Ang virtual concert na “A Christmas Carol with the MADZ 2.0” noong ika-21 ng Disyembre, 2021

Nagbigay ng inspiring message si PH Ambassador to Singapore Joseph Del Mar Yap sa nasabing concert:

“If music is food for the soul, then we are in for a feast this evening…we will be enjoying a Zoom concert as a tribute to your week’s of hard work and regular practice. While we may not be holding this Christmas concert in some brightly-lit venues…as the song of Jose Mari Chan goes: “the true spirit of Christmas is in our hearts…” My deepest appreciation to Philippine Bayanihan Society Singapore for organizing this activity and to the Philippine Madrigal singers for participating in this endeavor that truly embodies the spirit of Bayanihan.”

Inawit ng MADZ at PBSS Chorale 2022 sa online concert ang classic Christmas songs na Silent Night ni Franz Zaver Gruber at Christmas in our Hearts ni Jose Mari Chan.

Ang mga umawit sa “A Christmas Carol with the MADZ 2.0”

Nagpahatid naman ng pasasalamat sa mga nakilahok at nakiisa sa proyekto sina PBSS President Atty. Ranvir Kumar Singh at Honorary Treasurer/Project Manager Ms. Cristy Vicentina:

“…on behalf of the Philippine Bayanihan Society Singapore, I would like to thank MADZ for collaborating again this year and the Embassy for the support…I would like to urge the graduates to continue their interest in singing…,” pahayag ni Singh.

(left) PH Ambassador to Singapore Joseph Del Mar Yap | (middle) PBSS Honorary Treasurer/Project Manager Ms. Cristy Vicentina | (right) PBSS President Atty. Ranvir Kumar Singh

“To all our pioneer participants, thank you for inspiring us to come up with a sequel or the 2.0…and for those of you that are joining us for the second time…special thank you for inspiring more kababayans to join us and more non-Filipinos to join us in this collaboration. And to those of you who are joining us for the first time, thank you for bringing your whole family to join us…allow us to wish you a Merry Christmas and a genuinely safer and happier 2022. And may Christmas remain in our hearts, through the coming years,” ani Vicentina.