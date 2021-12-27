Photo of Typhoon Odette-battered areas checked by President Rodrigo Duterte in the towns of Cebu and Bohol on Dec. 19, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA—Bohol is targeting to restore power in parts of the province before New Year, its governor said Monday.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines and distribution utilities are speeding up the repair of power lines to "partially" light up towns on Dec. 31, Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap said.

"What we have agreed on yesterday, by Dec. 31, before New Year, everybody will be working. They will do their best to partially restore it," he said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Yap said Boheco I may give power to 33 percent of its franchise area, 37 percent for Boheco II and 50 percent for Bohol Light.

"That's better than nothing because at least our water-refilling stations can operate," he added.

The governor also called on telecommunications providers to fast-track the repair of affected network sites.

In the interview, Yap appeased the public the province had sufficient supply of fuel.

He was told during a meeting with Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi the Visayas had 18 days stockpile of fuel.

Typhoon Odette killed 108 people and injured 1,946 others in its wake in Bohol. The typhoon also left 100,000 homeless while 12 remained missing in the province.