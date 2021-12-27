A family displays a sign asking for alms along a highway in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province on Dec. 25, 2021, more than a week after Super Typhoon Rai devastated the province. Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP

MANILA — Government before the end of the week will release a total of P6 billion for response efforts to typhoon Odette, which devastated vast swathes of the central and southern Philippines, the budget department said on Monday.

Of this amount, the agency released P1 billion last Friday and would give another P1 billion to typhoon-battered local governments this Monday, said Budget Acting Secretary Tina Canda.

"Tapos maglalabas din kami bago matapos ng taon ng P4 na bilyon na ayuda para sa mga local government units na ipahahatid naman nila sa mga mamamayang naapektuhan ng bagyong Odette," she said in a televised public briefing.

(Before the year ends, we will release another P4-billion aid to local governments, which they will extend to constituents affected by typhoon Odette.)



President Rodrigo Duterte earlier promised to raise P10 billion for Odette recovery efforts.

The remaining P4 billion will come from the next year's national budget, which Canda said might be signed on Tuesday afternoon.

The strongest typhoon to hit the country this year, Odette left hundreds dead, damaged tens of thousands of homes, and displaced some 630,000 people.

Duterte last week apologized for delays in assistance for the victims of Odette.

"Maghingi ako ng tawad na napatagal ang response sa gobyerno," Duterte told residents of Puerto Princesa City.

"Sa totoo lang hirap din kami dito sa itaas because of the so many places scattered around, at malalayo, island for island—at pati iyong pera," he continued.

(Before I say good afternoon, I will apologize first. I apologize because the response of government has been delayed. We are having difficulties because of many places scattered around, and far apart, island for island—and also the money.)