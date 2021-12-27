Drone shot taken on December 20, 2021 shows destruction in General Luna, Siargao, Surigao del Norte, 4 days after Typhoon Odette made a landfall on the island on December 16. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday proposed the use of tarpaulin and fallen coconut trees as materials for the temporary shelter of typhoon Odette survivors.

Duterte said in his "soul-bruising" visit of typhoon-battered areas, he saw some survivors sleeping outdoors with only "plastic over their heads."

"Magbili ka ng trapal, the appropriate size for a family of—maybe you target, good for 6 people kasi ang trapal would protect the people from the cold," he instructed the social welfare department in a taped meeting.

(Buy trapal, the appropriate size for a family of—maybe you target—good for 6 people because trapal would protect the people from the cold.)

"Ako na, and’yan man ‘yan pera siguro, magbili ng ano mga trapal, kaawa ‘yang—If it can be done within 48 hours… you estimate a trapal that covers a family of 6, [for] the areas where wala pa talagang repair na magawa," added the President.

(I will procure it, the money is perhaps there anyway, it's pitiful. If it can be done within 48 hours, you estimate a trapal that covers a family of 6, for the areas where no repairs could be done yet.)

Duterte added that in the island of Siargao, he saw that almost all the coconuts trees were uprooted by the typhoon.

"If there is a sense there, magpabili muna ako ng chainsaw… Doon na lang natin gawin iyong materials," the President said.

(If there is a sense there, I will buy a chainsaw and we will get the materials there.)

"Kung sino iyong may-ari ng mga lands that are planted with coconut tapos natumba, ibigay mo na lang sa kapwa tao mo kasi iyong lumber doon, doon na. Kung sa Siargao, magtayo ng mini-sawmill doon, madali lang," he said.

(Whoever owns the lands that are planted with coconut trees that fell, just give it to others because the lumber is already there. If it is in Siargao, we will build a mini sawmill there.)

The President acknowledged though that coconut lumber is "not really advisable to be used."

"But for a temporary [shelter], iyon na lang muna... Pinturahan mo to at least slow down the deterioration until iyong housing makagalaw," he said.

(But for a temporary shelter, let us just use that. Paint it to at least slow down the deterioration until the Housing authorities can move.)

"Ang ano talaga nila ngayon (what they really need right now) is shelter. Food is available," continued Duterte.