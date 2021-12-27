In this photo taken on Dec. 17, 2021, residents try to salvage belongings next to destroyed houses along the coast in Ubay town, Bohol province, in central Philippines, a day after super Typhoon Rai devastated the town. Dave Responte, AFP

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday blamed a law for the delay in his declaration of a state of calamity in 6 regions that were battered by typhoon Odette.

The President said a law required him to wait for an assessment of damage from the typhoon before he could approve a state of calamity.

This declaration allows local governments to tap calamity funds, imposes a price freeze on basic goods, and facilitates foreign aid in recovery efforts, among others.

But Duterte said the required assessment "could not be had immediately" because the disaster council was "busy rescuing and retrieving patay na tao (the dead)."

"Sino naman ugok maggawa ‘yan niya (which fool can do that) immediately so that there would be a declaration?" Duterte said in a taped public address.

"That law should be changed, and it behooves upon this Congress, if they want to, or the next President, may I advise, [to] try to repeal the law so that.. hindi na kailangan assessment (an assessment will no longer be required)," he added.

Odette first hit land in the southern Philippines last Dec. 16, before it moved toward the Visayas, destroying tens of thousands of homes and leaving hundreds dead.

Duterte declared a state of calamity on Dec. 21.

"The critics, we are always wrong, and they are always right," the President said in his late night speech.

"Akala nila kasi in their young mind, however old they are, na dito sa ano—hindi ito martial law na you can just draw the money and start buying," he continued.



(They think in their young mind, however old they are, that here it is—it's not martial law here, where you can just draw the money and start buying.)

Duterte has committed P10 billion for Odette recovery efforts. He also apologized for delays in relief efforts and promised that government would work "overtime" to assist typhoon survivors.