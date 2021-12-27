

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday said it recorded 19 fireworks-related injuries, days before Filipinos welcomed 2022.

Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergerie said the figure was higher compared to the same period last year.

The DOH began counting fireworks-related injuries last Dec. 21 and will continue until Jan. 6.

“These were 58 percent higher compared to the 2020 report or 12 cases for 2020 and 67 percent lower than the five-year average of 58 cases during the same time period,” she said.

All of the incidents occurred in Western Visayas, she said.

“Sixteen or 84% of cases were due to illegal fireworks and 3 or 16% were due to legal fireworks. Six cases were due to boga, an illegal firework. And three cases were due to piccolo,” she said.

The health department reminded the public to avoid using fireworks or firecrackers in welcoming the new year to avoid accidents.

Last week, the Philippine National Police released a list of prohibited fireworks.

These are: Watusi; Piccolo; Poppop; Five Star; Pla-pla; Lolo Thunder; Giant Bawang; Giant Whistle Bomb; Atomic Bomb; Super Lolo; Atomic Triangle; Goodbye Bading; Large-size Judas Belt; Goodbye Philippines; Goodbye Delima; Bin Laden; Hello Columbia; Mother Rockets; Goodbye Napoles; Coke-in-Can; Super Yolanda; Pillbox; Boga; Kwiton; and Kabasi.

