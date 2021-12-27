Christmas gatherings may cause COVID surge in Davao: Sara Duterte

Gatherings during the Christmas season may result in a surge of coronavirus cases in Davao City, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said on Monday.

Active COVID-19 cases in Davao City stood at 56, as of Sunday. The vice presidential candidate said that decreasing cases have made some Davaoeños complacent.

"Especially karon kay nakita sa mga tawo nga medyo mubo ang cases, so daghan ang private gatherings ang nahitabo," Duterte-Carpio said over Davao City Disaster Radio.

(Especially now that they have seen the decreasing cases, that's why many private gatherings were held.)

Duterte-Carpio believes that there will be a surge next year.

"Ang dili lang nato masulti kung unsa ka dako, or unsa ka deadly meaning unsa ka daghan ang mamatay with the incoming surge," she said.

(What we cannot say is how huge this is, or how deadly, meaning how many will die with the incoming surge.)

She recalled the surge of COVID-19 cases in the start of 2021 after people held Christmas and New Year gatherings.

Besides the holiday revelry, health experts also noted the threat of the Omicron variant could also be the cause of surge.

Some netizens who commented in the city government's social media post have also pointed out that political caravans may also cause COVID-19 surge.

Davao City currently has over 1 million fully vaccinated residents, but the mayor noted even fully-jabbed people are still vulnerable to the Omicron variant.

She said that face masks should not just be worn outside but even in households.

"Dako kaayo og matabang ang public nga ma-lessen or ma-reduce ang kadako sa surge and that is by not taking off your mask anywhere. I suggest wearing your mask dinha pud sa sulod sa inyong household."

(The public can greatly help in reducing the surge and that is by not taking off your mask anywhere. I suggest wearing your mask even inside your house.)

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO