A health worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a cinema turned into a temporary vaccination site in San Juan City on Dec. 15, 2021 during the first day of the government’s second round of Bayanihan Bakunahan. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA — Government said on Monday it exceeded its target of inoculating 7 million people during the second drive of a COVID-19 mass vaccination drive.

Despite the onslaught of typhoon Odette, authorities administered 7,497,802 COVID-19 shots during the Bayanihan, Bakunahan drive from Dec. 15 to Dec, 23, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Calabarzon, Ilocos, and Cagayan Vallet were the top performing regions, he said.

The program was supposed to run from Dec. 15 to 17, but typhoon Odette forced 11 regions to delay their participation as the storm devastated parts of central and southern Philippines.

"We thank our kababayans for their cooperation and for the steps they have taken to protect themselves, their families, and their communities," said Nograles, who serves as acting spokesman for Malacañang.



"We likewise commend our medical frontliners, vaccinators, and volunteers for their sacrifice, dedication and service to the country," he said in a press release.

In total, the Philippines has fully immunized at least 47.1 million of its 109 million population.

The government aims to achieve complete vaccination for 54 million people before the end of December, 77 million by the first quarter of next year, 90 million by the second quarter, and the rest of population by the third quarter.

The Philippines on Monday detected its fourth imported case of the omicron COVID-19 variant, which is driving a surge in infections in some countries.

"We must continue to be vigilant and alert by observing the minimum public health standards on top of getting vaccinated," said Nograles, who co-chairs the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.