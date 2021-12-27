MANILA—Seven private hospitals in Iloilo City will not renew their accreditation with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation starting Jan. 1 next year over unpaid claims amounting to P895 million.

"Desisyon na ho naming lahat na magkalas na this coming Jan. 1, 2022 at pinaghahandaan namin 'yan ngayon," Dr. Danny Encarnacion, president and CEO of Metro Iloilo Hospital & Medical Center Inc, told TeleRadyo.

(It's all our decision to disengage this coming Jan. 1, 2022 and we are preparing for it.)

The other hospitals are Iloilo Doctors’ Hospital, Iloilo Mission Hospital, Medicus Medical Center, Qualimed Hospital Iloilo, St. Paul’s Hospital of Iloilo and The Medical City of Iloilo.

Encarnacion said they had a meeting with the state health insurer on Dec. 20 but nothing came of it.

"Nag-appeal lang sila na huwag ituloy 'yung pagkalas ng mga hospital at meron silang dinidiin na promisa regarding sa DCPM (Debit-Credit Payment Method)," he said.

PhilHealth had said DCPM "provides hospitals sufficient cash flow to continue providing the sick with quality health care during the pandemic."

Encarnacion said the private hospitals were not in favor of DCPM because processing claims is unilateral.

"Hindi kami binigyan ng chance na kung ano man ang magiging posisyon namin dun. Basta lang 'yun ang ipipilit nila," he said.

(We were not given a chance on what's our position [regarding the DCPM]. They're insisting on it.)

To date, Metro Iloilo Hospital & Medical Center Inc's collectibles with the state health insurer has reached P200 million, Encarnacion said.

"Sa kabuuan, umaabot ng P895 million ang utang ng PhilHealth sa 7 hospital," he added.

(In total, PhilHealth owes the 7 hospitals some P895 million.)

By Jan. 1, Encarnacion said the hospitals would still cater to PhilHealth members but they would not deduct the benefits from the state health insurer.