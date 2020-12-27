PH approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 'almost automatic': Palace

A healthcare worker holds a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, US, December 17, 2020. Lucy Nicholson, Reuters

MANILA - The Philippines' approval for the emergency use of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is almost "automatic," Malacañang said Sunday.

The American firm had applied for emergency use authorization on Dec. 23, according to Philippine Food and Drug Administration director Eric Domingo.

"Dahil ang Pfizer aprubado ng Amerika, halos automatic na 'yan. May sinasabi lang si Usec. Domingo na kinakailangan lang siguruhin na epektibo 'yan at ligtas sa mga Asians, Malay race kasi karamihan ng ginamit sa clinical trials ay mga puti," Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Because Pfizer has already been approved by America, it's almost automatic. Usec. Domingo just says we need to ensure that it's effective and safe for Asians and the Malay race because majority of clinical trial participants were Caucasians.)

"Pero ang policy po kasi ng FDA, 'pag mature regulatory agency ang nag-apruba, malaki ang tiwala na binibigay ng Philippine FDA sa ganiyang approval."

(The policy of FDA is if a mature regulatory agency has approved it, it gives huge confidence to that approval.)

The UK, Canada, and US were among the first that granted EUA to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday ordered the FDA to fast-track its approval for Chinese vaccines.

Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the Department of Science and Technology’s vaccine technical panel, told TeleRadyo in a separate interview Sunday that the Philippines has to determine on its own the efficacy rate of China's Sinovac vaccine amid reports from Brazil that it is only 50% effective in late-stage trials there.

"Sa Istanbul, 91.25 percent po ang ni-report nila na efficacy. So, it could well be na ang ating efficacy dito ay ganun din halos kataas. Hindi natin alam yun, until makita natin kapag nabigyan na ng bakuna ang mga tao," Gloriani said.

(In Istanbul, it was reported to have 91.25 percent efficacy. So, it could well be that our efficacy here may also be that high. But we won't really know until our people here get that vaccine.)

"Pero generally, ang mga inactivated vaccines ay nasa 70, 80 percent na efficacy," she added.

(But generally, inactivated vaccines have 70, 80 percent efficacy.)

The Philippines as of Saturday reported 469,005 cases of COVID-19, with 28,883 active infections.