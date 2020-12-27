Magat Dam releases water as LPAs dump rains in Luzon

MANILA - PAGASA on Sunday warned of flooding as water level in the dams of Magat and Angat continued to rise due to rains brought by two low pressure areas.

The operator of Magat Dam opened one gate at 1 meter as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to PAGASA. The water release would likely affect the towns of Ramon, San Mateo, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Burgos, Naguilian, and Gamu, it added.

The channels of the Cagayan River are also on "above alert level," which may cause flashfloods due to accumulation of water, according to the bureau's hydrometeorology division.

"The whole stretch of the Cagayan River including major tributaries is likely to rise in the next 12 hours," PAGASA said.

The operator of Angat Dam also issued a flood precaution as "definitely large amount of rainfall is expected within the next 24 hours" in the dam's catchment area due to the weather disturbances.

The LPAs won't likely develop into tropical depressions but will bring rains over large swaths of the country, the weather bureau earlier said.

Cagayan and Isabela provinces were severely flooded during the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses in November.