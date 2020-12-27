House OKs bill mandating food establishments to donate unsold, edible food

In this photo taken on November 24, 2020, Catholic Priest Father Flavie Villanueva (L) helps a young street dweller queueing up for free packed meals distributed by Catholic religious order Society of the Divine Word (SVD) in Manila. Charities are struggling to meet the ever-growing demand for food as millions of families go hungry across the country where COVID-19 restrictions have crippled the economy and thrown many out of work. Ted Aljibe, AFP

MANILA - The House of Representatives has approved a proposed measure requiring food establishments to donate excess edible food to charity, a lawmaker said Sunday.

House Bill 7956 or the Food Surplus Reduction Act hurdled the lower chamber on Dec. 14 and was transmitted to the Senate the next day, according to the official website of the House of Representatives.

Covered under the measure are restaurants, diners, fast food chains, hotels, food manufacturers, supermarkets, and culinary schools.

A sanitary inspector of the local government will inspect the food prior to its donation, according to the bill. Food banks, in coordination with the social welfare department and local government, will distribute the donation.

Those who make edible food surplus "unfit for human consumption" will be fined P500,000, while those who prevent the redirection of excess edible food will be fined P1 million for the first offense.

The measure seeks proper use of all available resources in the country by prohibiting businesses from disposing edible food and mandating them to channel their unsold products to charitable institutions, said Quezon City 1st District Rep. Anthony "Onyx" Crisologo, among the primary authors.

An estimated 7.6 million Filipinos went hungry in the third quarter this year as the COVID-19 pandemic left millions jobless and prompted one of the longest lockdowns in the world, according to a Social Weather Stations Survey in September.