2 brewing storms to dampen large swaths of PH: PAGASA

MANILA - Two brewing storms will dampen large swaths of the country on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

A low pressure area was estimated 95 kilometers east of Catarman town, Northern Samar, while another was spotted 55 km west southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Both have a low chance of developing into a tropical depression but will bring rains to several parts of the country, said PAGASA weather forecaster Meno Mendoza.

Metro Manila, Aurora, Bulacan, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga and the Visayas will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough or extension of the brewing storms.

The northeast monsoon or amihan will bring cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley and the Cordilleras, and isolated light rains over Ilocos region, PAGASA said.

Isolated rains is expected over the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms, it added.

The last tropical depression that hit the Philippines was Vicky over a week ago, crossing over Mindanao through the Visayas and Palawan area.

Vicky caused flooding and landslide, killing 9 people and affecting over 175,000 people in Regions 7, 8, 11 and Caraga. Over 1,000 houses were damaged, as well as nearly P162.5 million worth in infrastructure and over P51.1 million worth in agriculture.

