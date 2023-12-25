RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — The northeast monsoon or amihan and the warm easterlies blowing from the Pacific will continue to bring rainy weather over the eastern parts of the country on Tuesday, the weather bureau said.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Aurora, and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan, while scattered rains brought by the easterlies would prevail over Caraga, Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon, PAGASA said.

The agency warned the residents of these areas to remain cautious against likely flooding and landslides, especially those which received already received rains in the previous days.

On the other hand, humid conditions with possible afternoon or evening thunderstorms may be experienced in Palawan and the rest of Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have generally fair weather with some isolated light rains.

Sea travel for small vessels is still prohibited over the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora due to big waves generated by the amihan.

The amihan is seen to weaken towards the New Year and no weather disturbance will affect the country in the same period.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.