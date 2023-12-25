'Love, Gratitude, Accountability': House leaders send Christmas greetings

File photo.

MANILA — Some House leaders sent their Christmas greetings, with some reminding the public to be kind, some saying the season transcends politics, and some shining the spotlight on ongoing crises.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez urged Filipinos to celebrate Christmas with a focus on love, kindness, and compassion.

"This festive season, let us cherish the precious gift of family. In every shared laugh, every shared meal, we weave stronger bonds that hold our families together. Let these moments remind us of the love and warmth that family brings into our lives, a love that is our truest treasure," the House chief said in his Christmas message.

"Christmas is also a time of giving, not just of material gifts, but of kindness and compassion. In every gift shared, a thread of hope is woven into the fabric of our community," he said as he urged Filipinos to reach out to their neighbors.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Elizaldy Co of AKO BICOL party-list meanwhile reminded the public to "remain grateful for the good that comes our way", which, he said, includes family and friends.

Assistant Majority Leader Margarita Nograles of PBA party-list also cited the importance of family.

"May this Christmas remind us that we should continue to love amidst all the negativity, hate and anger that surrounds us and that we should remain generous and kind and act in the likeness of Christ everyday of our lives for He is our Savior and we lift and do all things through Him," Nograles also said.

"Patuloy nating isinusulong ang tiyak na trabaho, sapat na kita, sapat na pagkain, at mabuting kalusugan para sa lahat, tungo sa isang lipunan na may patas na hustisya, at kung saan Winner Tayo Lahat," AGRI party-list Rep. Wilbert Lee said in a separate statement.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe of Zamboanga City's 2nd District said the spirit of Christmas transcends politics.

"Let Christmas serve as a reminder that beyond the political discourse, we are bound by our shared commitment to serve the people and uphold the values that define our great nation," he said.

House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro of ACT Teachers party-list meanwhile wished for accountability and peace.

"Sana ay makamit na ang katarungan para sa marami nating mga kababayan at mapanagot na ang mga sangkot sa EJKs sa bansa at pagpapalaganap ng disimpormasyon," Castro said.

"Sana din ay pormal na uling masimulan ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa pagitan ng GRP at NDFP upang tugunan ang mga batayang suliranin ng sambayanang Pilipino," she added.

Kabataan party-list echoed a similar wish for their own causes:

"Ngayon Pasko, panawagan namin na pag-ibig ay tunay na maghari sa pagtiyak ng kabuhayan ng mga tsuper at operator sa tuluyang pagbasura sa PUV phaseout," they said.

:Gayundin, hangad namin ang pagkamit ng hustisya sa pambobomba sa Gaza, sa pamamaslang sa gera kontra droga ni Duterte, sa madudugong kampanya kontrainsurhensya sa tulak ng Estados Unidos, at sa iba pang crimes against humanity o abuso sa kamay mismo ng mga pinuno ng mga gobyerno sa buong mundo," the party-list also said in their statement.

"Seryoso nating resolbahin ang ugat ng kahirapan at kawalan ng hustisiya sa bansa sa pagsulong ng usapang pangkapayapaan."

RELATED VIDEO: