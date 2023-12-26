LGU: Boracay tourist arrivals reach 2 million

Tourists flock at the Boracay Island in April 2022. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The local government unit (LGU) of Malay, Aklan on Tuesday assured that a sufficient number of security officials has been deployed in Boracay to safeguard the island as more tourists are expected to go there for the holiday celebrations.

“Mga 292 iyong police force natin. Kumpleto tayo sa Boracay, may Navy, may Coast Guard, may maritime police, mayroon tayong mobile force, may mga SWAT team, mayroon tayong Philippine Army... Including nga iyon sa mga LGU natin na mga securities, beach guards. So, maraming bantay sa Boracay, to protect iyong peace and security ng isla,” Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista said in a televised briefing.

Bautista said that while there have been no major incidents in the island, the LGU has noted a number of brawls involving patrons of some bars in the area.



“‘Pag lasing na, hindi mo na makontrol eh... Lalo na ngayon, kasi alam mo… the island, iyon nga the island that never sleeps… Hanggang umaga minsan puno ang inuman sa mga bars," the mayor said.



Meanwhile, despite the expected increase in tourists during the holiday season, Bautista said that the LGU will continue to be strict in enforcing and controlling the number of tourists flocking Boracay based on the island’s carrying capacity of 6,405 individuals at a given time.



Despite this, Bautista said that as of December 15, Boracay has recorded a total of 2 million tourists, higher than its 1.8 million tourist target.

Boracay island is still among the "most Instagrammable" places in the world in 2023, according to a travel website.

Big 7 Travel has released its Top 50 list, which is based on the number of hashtags on Instagram and TikTok.

Boracay, known for its powdery white sand and crystal clear waters, ranked 39th.

RELATED VIDEO