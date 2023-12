MANILA — Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Eric Tayag on Tuesday said they support the call of the Interior and Local Government Department to ban firecrackers during the New Year's celebration but with a condition.

"Sinusuporahan namin yan [pero] binibigyan din namin ng pang-unawa ang apela sa fireworks industry natin," he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

The DOH official also urged Filipinos to leave fireworks display to professional to avoid injuries.

— Teleradyo Serbisyo