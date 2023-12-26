AFP: Policies in place against personnel involved in indiscriminate firing

Philippine Army soldiers stand at attention during the celebration of the 126th Philippine Army Founding Anniversary in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on March 22, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday reminded its soldiers and personnel against indiscriminate firing during the celebration of the New Year, saying that violators will face appropriate punishment.

AFP Spokesperson Col Medel Aguilar says the AFP has policies in place against indiscriminate firing.

"We have systems and procedures for the conduct of procedure, and if necessary na ito ay iakyat sa court martial ay ating ipapatupad," Aguilar said during a televised briefing.

"Meron ding kaparusahan ang ganyang kasalanan and yan ay depende sa guilt na makikita ng mga investigators," he added.

Aguilar says they have yet to receive reports of AFP personnel or soldiers involved in indiscriminate firing.

