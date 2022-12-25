Catholics attend Christmas Day mass at the Manila Cathedral in Manila on Dec. 25, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The observance of Christmas Day over the weekend was "generally peaceful," the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

Authorities did not record any illegal discharge of firearms among police officers or any significant untoward incident that could have disrupted the holiday, said PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

"Masaya po tayong maibalita na naging generally peaceful naman po iyong celebration ng ating Christmas Day at sana magtuloy-tuloy po ito hanggang matapos po ang ating taon," Fajardo told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We are happy to relay that our celebration of Christmas Day was generally peaceful and we hope this continues until the year ends.)

The PNP remains on alert as the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) marks its 54th anniversary on Dec. 26, the official said.

The CPP has rejected a holiday ceasefire with state forces this holiday season following the death of its founder, Jose Maria Sison.

Days ahead of the New Year, PNP's Fajardo also reminded the public that only pyrotechnic devices or “pailaw" like butterfly, fountain, luges, sparklers, trumpilyo, and others are allowed in residential areas.

“But the rest po, iyong mga paputok po na gaya po ng mga triangulo, ay pupuwede lang iyang gamitin sa mga designated firecracker display areas na inutos at in-establish po ng ating respective local government units,” she said.

(But the rest, firecrackers like the triangle, are only allowed in designated display areas established by our respective local governments.)

The PNP recently arrested 17 people arrested for selling illegal firecrackers, most of them online, Fajardo said.