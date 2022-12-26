MANILA — More than 60,900 food packs are on standby for those who were affected by floods in Visayas and Mindanao, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Monday.

The DSWD said it was ready to respond to the needs of the flood victims, either through monetary means or food packs.

The agency added it allotted P56 million in quick response funds and another P75 million in standby funds in their field offices.

Thousands of Filipinos were forced to flee their homes on Christmas Day after heavy rain inundated parts of Visayas and Mindanao on Sunday, dampening celebrations in the mainly Catholic nation's most important holiday.

Data from the DSWD showed around 15,400 families in 98 barangays on the eastern coast of the Philippines were affected by rains, prompted by the shear line.

Some 9,400 of these families remain in evacuation centers in the Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impact of climate change, with scientists warning that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.