No reported 'atrocities' despite absence of holiday ceasefire - AFP

Communist rebels celebrate the 49th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — There were no reported "atrocities" during the Christmas season despite the absence of a ceasefire between Communist Party of the Philippines and Armed Forces of the Philippines, a military official said Monday.

What happened instead was the surrender of some communist rebels in Zamboanga del Sur and Sorsogon, AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar told ANC's "Rundown".

"There was no violence. There [were] no reported atrocities, offensive conducted by the CPP-NPA (New People's Army)," he said.

"So, we had a very peaceful celebration of Christmas and we supported the PNP (Philippine National Police) in the conduct of law enforcement operations so that there will be peace and order in our communities," he continued.

For him, the surrender of communist rebels indicates "a breakdown of communications from the national leadership down to the subordinate organs of the CPP".

CPP founder Jose Maria Sison died last week in the Netherlands, where he had lived in self-imposed exile since the collapse of peace talks in 1987.

The neutralization of several CPP-NPA leaders has also created a "leadership vacuum" within the underground organization, Aguilar said.

To date, only 5 out of 23 guerilla fronts in the country are active, he said. Four of them are in Samar and 1 is in Mindanao.

In terms of "strength," the CPP-NPA has around 2,112 active members and at least 1,800 firearms, Aguilar said. He also expects the figure to further decrease following the surrender of some its members.

The CPP is celebrating its 54th anniversary Monday, December 26.

Aguilar said they have not received any indication of NPA attack.

"So far, we have not received information indicating possible attack coming from the CPP-NPA-NDF (National Democratic Front of the Philippines)," he said.

"Just the same, we will not lower our guards so that we can react or we can defend the communities from any of these attacks."