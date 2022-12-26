A health worker prepares Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines inside a mall in Makati City a day after the DOH issued guidelines for its nationwide rollout on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A former Palace adviser on Monday took issue with the Department of Health's remark that the bulk of wasted COVID-19 vaccines came from the private sector and local government units.

According to former Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion, vaccine wastage could have been avoided if eligibility for the 2nd booster shot was expanded.

"Unfortunately, the DOH is saying it is the private sector who was the cause of the expired vaccines," the Go Negosyo founder told ANC's "Rundown".

"I think that's totally wrong because we already told them much earlier on that the HTAC (Health Technology Assessment Council) should have adjusted the priority sectors," he continued.

The HTAC is an independent advisory body under the DOH that undertakes technology appraisals by determining their clinical and economic values in the country's healthcare system.

The second COVID-19 booster is still only being administered to healthcare workers, older people, and those with comorbidities, Concepcion noted.

It is still not recommended for the general population.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire has said there's still no evidence that a fourth jab against the coronavirus would benefit the general public.

In an earlier statement, the DOH said that the bulk of the wastage came from procurements made by the private sector (44.82 percent) and LGUs (33.35 percent).

Out of the total vaccines procured by the national government financed through general appropriations and loans from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, the DOH has revealed that only 2.02 percent or 2.7 million out of 134 million of the total number of procured vaccines have expired.

The DOH has also disclosed that 10.95 percent of the country’s total accumulated expired vaccines was donated through the COVAX facility.

In the interview, Concepcion also urged the DOH anew to allow private hospitals and clinics to procure bivalent vaccines.

He earlier made the call last month.

"What we are proposing is 2 modes — government continues to buy for those who can't afford and who are in the priority list but allowing the private hospitals who can implement it I guess much better than the private companies because they have all the doctors, nurses... just recover their cost of the vaccines," Concepcion said.

"Those who can't afford the government pay for it. Those who can afford the people pay for it," he added.

The DOH aims to have bivalent vaccines available by the first quarter of 2023.

"As for the DOH, we are already coordinating with suppliers for the procurement of bivalent vaccines. We are targeting to have vaccines available by Q1 of 2023. We are also coordinating with potential donors of COVID 19 bivalent vaccines," the agency said last week.